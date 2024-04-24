Ritz giving away 24-karat gold bar in honor of new butter-flavored crackers

Ritz is releasing a limited-edition buttery-er flavored cracker with a special incentive for one lucky person.

In a news release, Mondelez International which owns Ritz said that the back is “Infused with extra buttery-er flavor.”

“The RITZ brand has become synonymous with golden buttery flavor,” said Mayte Killeen, RITZ Senior Brand Manager. “With the new limited-edition Buttery-er Crackers we’re taking it to the next level for our buttery-flavor-loving fans by offering one lucky winner the ultimate prize of a 24-karat gold bar in the shape of a traditional stick of butter, all in homage to the extra buttery flavor they know and love.”

Ritz has teamed up with jewelry designer Greg Yüna to create the 24-karat solid gold bar which is valued at $100,000, according to Mondelez International.

“I’ve always loved working with gold for its power to automatically bring any concept to an elevated space,” said Yüna. “So, I immediately knew that this project was something that my team and I could execute and have fun with – because one thing we definitely know how to do, is to be extra. We were so pleased to turn this everyday essential into something luxurious and special, all inspired by the buttery flavor of RITZ Crackers.”

The limited-edition cracker will be available at retailers across the country for $4.29, according to Mondelez International per USA Today. They are expected to hit shelves on April 29.

To win the gold bar, you have to show your “Buttery-er” self on TikTok using the Live Buttery-er TikTok effect starting on May 1 at midnight EST, the company said, according to USA Today. The contest runs through May 20 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The video you upload must include the hashtags #livebutteryer and #ritzcontest, KTLA reported. The company is also offering a mail-in option for the contest if you don’t post on social media. More information can be found in Mondelez International’s news release.

