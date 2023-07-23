GROCERY WEDNESDAY with BLAKELEY LAW!

$100 in Groceries

Register for your chance to win $100 worth of Free Groceries. LISTEN EVERY WEEKDAY at 1pm with K-Foxx and she will announce a winner. Sponsored by Blakely Law Firm! 99 JAMZ DID THAT! Thanks for listening in your car or on our app!

Sponsored by call J-rock at the Blakeley Law Firm because he fights to get you paid fast!. Dial 800-602-5000 with offices in Dade and Broward.

REGISTER:


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ on Wednesdays between 02.01.23 through 12.31.23. Odds vary. Prize: $100 Publix Gift Card. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!