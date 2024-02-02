Win a $100 Gift Card from Attorney Big Al by playing Black Card Revoked!

Can you keep your BLACK CARD? LISTEN every weekday to the Pac Jam Morning Show @ 8 AM to play BLACK CARD REVOKED and win a $100 gift card if you can answer 3 out of 5 questions for the culture correctly!

ANOTHER 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE sponsored by Attorney Big Al at 1800-Hurt-123 & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

Black Card Revoked 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen all week to 99JAMZ during the 8 o’clock hour between 2.5.2024 through 3.1.2024. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100 Gift Card from Attorney Big Al. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group