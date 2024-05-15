Grammy Album of the Year Winner & rap superstar Childish Gambino announces Massive 2024 World Tour (see dates below) - AND - drops a new surprise blockbuster album “ATAVISA” featuring superstars Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and gospel legend Brent Jones.

“Starting with the Grammy Award-winning album ‘Awaken, My Love’ (in 2016), ‘3.15.20′ (in 2020), and now this week’s surprise blockbuster release of ‘ATAVISTA’ (in 2024) and World Tour, it’s been the honor of a lifetime to collaborate for the past decade with the musical genius Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino!

“Making history as the 1st rapper in history to win the Grammy’s most prestigious Record of the Year as well as Song of the Year, most importantly, Donald Glover is also a great human being with a heart for the people!” says Brent Jones

