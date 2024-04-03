Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes headed to Broadway with 'Our Town' revival

Thorton Wilder's beloved, Pulitzer-winning play Our Town is headed back to Broadway this fall, with Big Bang Theory Emmy winner Jim Parsons and The Dark Knight's Katie Holmes taking the leads.

The stars will join Zoey Deutch, Richard Thomas, Ephraim Sykes, Hamilton vet Donald Webber Jr. and Tony-winning director Kenny Leon in the production at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

Parsons will play the stage manager who "narrates the daily lives of its locals, depicts a childhood friendship turn into marriage, and sets the stage for magnificent truths of what it means to be alive," according to the historic theater's website.

Holmes will play Mrs. Webb, another of the play's classic characters, and Deutch, in her Broadway debut, will play her daughter Emily.

Katie made her Broadway debut in the 2008 and last starred on the Great White Way in 2012's Dead Accounts.

The curtain will rise for previews of the "strictly limited engagement of an essential American classic" on September 17, ahead of an October 10 opening.

