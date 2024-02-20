Sam Mendes to direct four films about The Beatles, one for each band member

"I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies," Mendes, best known for such films as American Beauty and Skyfall, shared in a statement.
While this is the first time The Beatles have supported a movie about the band, it isn't the first time they have been depicted on screen. The 1994 film Backbeat chronicled the early days of The Beatles, and in 2009, Aaron Taylor-Johnson played Lennon in the film Nowhere Boy, which focused on the singer's teenage years.
The Beatles were also subject of the 2019 comedy Yesterday, about a struggling musician who wakes up after an accident and discovers he's the only one in the world who remembers The Beatles.
