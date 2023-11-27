99JAMZ Toy Drive

Join us as our community comes together in the spirit of giving, making the holidays truly special for those who need it most. The 2023 Holiday Toy Giveaway is open to Lauderhill residents only, ages 2–12. Names of children must be submitted by December 11, 2023. Pre-registration is required to ensure children will receive a toy. Children must be present on day of giveaway. Toys are limited and received on a first-registered, first-served basis.