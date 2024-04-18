50 Cent launches G-Unit Studios in Louisiana

50 Cent sees Shreveport, Louisiana, as "a beacon of inspiration," so he's launching a G-Unit Studios in that city with a goal of increasing "job opportunities and economic growth [and] sparking a new era of prosperity and creativity."

"As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film, and television, I'm beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport," 50 says in a statement to Billboard.

"From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it’s a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told," he continues. "Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity.”

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux adds that he's thrilled to have G-Unit Studios in the city, which he says "provides the perfect backdrop for this endeavor."

"We are eager to collaborate with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring captivating movies and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish," he says.

