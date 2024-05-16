Album sails: Gunna's 'One of Wun' partially recorded on a boat

Gunna's producer Turbo is giving the inside scoop on the making of the rapper's latest album, One of Wun.



In a new interview with Billboard, Turbo reveals they did some of the recording in an unexpected place.



"Some of it was recorded in Miami on a boat," he says. "One of our buddies has a pretty large boat. We spent like a month in Miami just recording on the boat."

“That alone was a vibe,” Turbo adds. “Recording in the middle of the ocean on a f****** boat. I had never done that. A song I produced called 'Neck on a Yacht.' That was recorded on this boat.”

He says he considers recording on the water “one of the top sessions” for this album, and they had fun doing it.

Turbo also gives the backstory on Gunna’s song “Whatsapp (Wassam).” He reveals it was based on true events when he and Gunna were at a billionaire event in LA and Gunna was asked “out of nowhere” to perform two songs for $200,000.

"That’s how he’s been going," Turbo says. "He’ll experience something and go to the studio and rap about it. The song is called 'Whatsapp (Wassam).' ‘Wassam’ is an Atlanta slang basically saying, 'What’s going on?' Just popping your s***."

