A bunch of Snoop Dogg's items going up for sale via Shiznit memorabilia auction

Snoop Dogg is hopping on the memorabilia auction bandwagon. He's teamed with Realest, a new sports and music auction house founded by radio host Scott "DJ Skee" Keeney, to auction off a few of his things.

The items, which span a range of prices, include photos, PlayStations, productions, autographed TV scripts from The Boondocks episodes he voiced, autographed jackets and jerseys, and a Death Row Records chain that comes in a custom box Snoop autographed.

"This is s*** that we have, but we didn't know it was worth something," Snoop tells Variety.

"The items he is putting up are iconic," Keeney adds. "Everything from lyrics, awards — like 'Pimp of the Year'! — unreleased tapes, outfits, sample toys, photos, scripts, concert riders, even a Snoop-authenticated smoked blunt in a crazy display case and ashtray."

“Snoop is passionate about helping introduce an entirely new revenue stream for artists that is not just a typical ‘estate’ or garage-type sale of items, but from documented and authenticated ephemera,” Keeney continues. “Items like setlists, stage equipment, outfits, signage, and more are things that fans desire but can’t find. It helps to build a new revenue stream for artists.”

The first phase of Snoop's memorabilia auction, called the Shiznit, runs from May 21 to June 21. Two preview events will also take place: one on May 21 in New York and the other in LA on May 29.

Items will also be displayed throughout different locations across the U.S.

