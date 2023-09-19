Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "Bongos" nabs #1 spot on YouTube

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion earned themselves a #1 song with "Bongos."

The hit new single debuted at the top spot on YouTube's Top Songs chart.

Released September 8, "Bongos" is the duo's most recent collab following 2020's "WAP." They joined one another on an Instagram Live session ahead of its release at midnight, where they discussed the nerves surrounding the song's release and how they knew it'd be a hit.

Cardi and Meg then appeared at the 2023 VMAs, where, in outfits similar to the matching, colorful, vibrant bodysuits and heels worn in the official music video, they shared the stage for a debut performance of "Bongos."

