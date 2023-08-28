Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson’s Simple Plea

Congresswoman Wilson’s Statement on the Racially Motivated Jacksonville Shooting

Washington D.C. –Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24), Chair of the U.S. Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys, released the following statement following the racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Florida that claimed the lives of three Floridians:

“I’m filled with grief and outrage over the heartbreaking tragedy in Jacksonville, Florida. It is unconscionable that we must again mourn the loss of three innocent lives from another racially motivated mass shotting.

“Let me be clear: white supremacy is a poison that continues to permeate our society. The Dollar General store incident near Edward Waters University, a historically Black university, is a harsh reminder of the ongoing racial prejudice being fueled nationwide.

“This is the painful truth: racism plagues our state, and it’s time to confront it head-on.

“We can’t shy away from this harsh reality. The authorities have rightly called this heinous act racially motivated, a term that should jolt us into action. We cannot turn a blind eye to the hate that powers such acts of violence. The dehumanization of Black people has hit a breaking point. We must declare an emergency and demand accountability. When those in power peddle hate, we must respond. Divisive rhetoric ignites hatred and empowers those with violent intent.

“But it goes beyond hate. Gun violence demands action. Comprehensive gun control by leaders is crucial to prevent recurring tragedies. It’s time to act decisively for lasting change. Now is a time for unity, empathy, and solidarity, not discord. My plea is simple: end hate and the violence it spawns. Stand united against racism and prejudice. Every life holds immense value, and the victims deserve our unwavering commitment to justice.”

Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson MIRAMAR, FL - MARCH 16: United States Congresswoman Frederica Wilson poses during the City of Miramar Women's Empowerment Luncheon at Miramar Cultural Center on March 16, 2023 in Miramar, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images) (Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson is a seventh-term lawmaker from Florida, representing parts of Northern Miami-Dade and Southeast Broward counties. A former state legislator and lifelong educator, she is the founder of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, a mentoring and dropout prevention program for boys and young men of color. Congresswoman Wilson is also the founder and chair of the U.S. Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys and the Florida Ports Caucus, a bipartisan taskforce that coordinates federal action to support Florida’s harbors and waterways and is a proud member of the Congressional HBCU Caucus and Congressional Black Caucus. The Florida lawmaker sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee; Ranking Member the Education and Labor Committee’s Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee and serves on the Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education Subcommittee.

