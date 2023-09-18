Diddy shares how "brother" Burna Boy contributed to 'The Love Album: Off the Grid'

In reflecting on The Love Album: Off the Grid, his first album in 17 years, Diddy said he's "been blessed" to work with the long list of top hip-hop and R&B artists included on the project.

Since its release on September 15, Diddy has been sharing behind-the-scenes footage of making the album; his latest video features his "brother" Burna Boy.

"Me and my brother @BurnaBoyGram, we developed a brotherhood during quarantine," the music mogul captioned a video of them in the studio.

The Nigerian singer is featured on "Burna Boy Interlude," a warm, soulful break in the 23-track collection where he sings and hums over a minute's worth of violin.

It's followed on the album by a John Legend and Babyface collab, "Kim Porter," a dedication song to Diddy's former partner who died in 2018.

"I was telling him about how much I missed Kim," Diddy said of his conversation with Burna. "I played him some music and this is what he sang to it."

In the clip shared to social media, Diddy welcomes Burna to a place he calls his "creative compound" where, alongside "vibes," "good food" and more, they make music together.

"Burna Boy Interlude" is the latest Burna x Diddy partnership after the New York native served as an executive producer on Burna's Grammy-winning album, Twice As Tall.

Diddy also shared footage of his time working alongside other featured artists such as The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Jacquees & Fabolous and more.

