Drake leads BET Awards 2024 nominations

The BET Awards 2024 nominees have been announced, and Drake leads the pack with seven nominations.



Drake's nods include Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Nicki Minaj follows close behind with six nominations. She'll be competing against Drake in the Album of the Year category with Pink Friday 2.



J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and Victoria Monét all scored five nominations each, while 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher are tied with four nods apiece.



This year's ceremony will also include performances by GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét.



The BET Awards airs live Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. For a full list of nominees, check out BET.com/bet-awards.

