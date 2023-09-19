Drake says he'll soon be a resident of this major U.S. city

Drake's moving on from his hometown of Toronto and into a new city.

The rapper revealed that after a "long time" of searching, he'll soon be a resident of Houston, Texas.

He shared the update with fans who attended the second of two shows as part of his Its All a Blur tour at Houston's Toyota Center on Monday night.

"I want to tell you something. I'm excited I get to share this with night two," Drake is heard saying in fan-captured video, later shared by ABC affiliate KTRK-TV. "I had to make it official first, but I've been looking for a long time, trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live, where I belong outside of Toronto."

He added, "I finally, finally after all these years, I found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y'all will be seeing me around!"

The Houston crowed erupted in cheers before Drake could even finish his statement.

The rapper, who's known for publicly showing love for his hometown, has often referred to Houston as his second home.

He's integrated the city and major landmarks into many songs, such as "Too Much," "From Time" and "305 to My City." He reportedly met his mentor Lil Wayne in H-Town.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.