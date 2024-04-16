Gunna talks evolution, expresses gratitude for fans and more

After an over six month stint related to the RICO indictment against Young Thug and YSL, Gunna emerged from jail in 2022 thanks to a negotiated plea deal. While fans grew accustomed to his slimmer figure, he was adjusting to his evolution and growth as an artist.

"As I evolve, my music evolves, too. I'm not the same 24-year-old that was putting out Drip Season 3, you know what I'm sayin'?" he tells XXL. "Now I'm 30, and I'm dropping 'Bittersweet' and A Gift & A Curse. That resonates with how I'm living.

While A Gift & A Curse debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart, he admits his time in jail "had a real big effect on my career...as far as like shows, schedules, impact of like, everything we had planned for rollouts, for albums. It had a lot of effect on that just because everything being so high-profile."

Despite the fact that he believes many were "misled" to view him as a snitch or think negatively about him, Gunna's still grateful to his core fanbase for getting him this far. "I couldn’t have done it without them. So, I feel like the music comes after," he says. "The foundation has been set. I just gotta follow up to keep giving them what they want."

As reported, his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, One of Wun, is coming soon, but the release date has not yet been announced.

