ICYMI: Megan Thee Stallion gets emotional, Kendrick Lamar surprises Compton College's class of 2024 and more

Megan Thee Stallion got choked up during the Tampa stop of her Hot Girl Summer tour, right before she performed her song "Cobra." It's unclear what triggered the emotional moment, but it follows a tweet in which she addressed an AI-generated sex tape of her that made its rounds on the internet.

Kendrick Lamar was seen in his native city, where he gave a speech to the graduating class during Compton College's commencement, and shared his belief in Compton's potential. "This degree that y'all have right here is just as big as any degree. I don't care what school. I don't care what institution. Compton College, this Compton degree is just as big," he said in part. "It's all about taking these resources and taking what you learned and applying them. It's simple as that." This marked Kendrick's first public appearance since his beef with Drake.

Speaking of higher education, Howard University is taking back the honorary degree it awarded Diddy in 2014. "Mr. Combs' behavior, as captured in a recently released video, is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University's core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution's highest honor," the university said, referencing the video of him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie. All privileges associated with the degree will be revoked, and his name will removed from all HU documents listing recipients of honorary degrees. Also, HU will "terminate a 2016 gift agreement with Mr. Combs, disband the scholarship program in his name, return his $1 million contribution, and terminate a 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation," per a statement from the university.

