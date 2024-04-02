Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 & 2 Listening Experience canceled

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign were slated to host a round of Vultures listening sessions in a few arenas across the U.S., but all of them have been called off. The arenas first announced the news, which Ye's rep later confirmed to Variety.

The canceled shows, promoted as a Vultures 1 & 2 Listening Experience, had been scheduled for April 7 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, April 9 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena, April 11 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., April 14 at Tampa's Amalie Arena and April 12 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Florida venue wrote, "We regret to report that due to the time constraints for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign to curate production and meet logistic requirements, the upcoming dates for the VULTURES 1&2 listening experience will need to be revisited at a later date." A rep for the Charlotte venue also confirmed the gig was off.

Ye, whose Instagram page was deactivated over the weekend, had no concerts listed on his Ticketmaster page as of Tuesday morning, but tickets were still being sold on Stubhub.

All this comes in the wake of criticism for Ye and Ty's set at Rolling Loud California, where they stood onstage in masks while Vultures 1 played.

Vultures 1 came out on February 10; Vultures 2 has not yet been released.

