Killer Mike on Grammys arrest: "I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with"

Killer Mike made headlines at the Grammys February 4 when he was handcuffed and escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena, shortly after winning three rap awards.

In an appearance on The View Monday, the Atlanta rapper said he isn't ashamed about what went down.

"All of my heroes have been in handcuffs – Malcolm, Martin, Mandela, Medgar," he told the co-hosts. "I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with, and I would implore people to just take that from it."

Killer Mike said that because it's an ongoing legal matter, he couldn't delve into details about what led to his removal from the ceremony. But he did offer some insight.

"I think backstage was overcrowded, I think the winners were exuberant, and I think security got a little overzealous," he said.

Video circulated that night of Mike being escorted out in handcuffs in connection to misdemeanor battery charges. He was later released.

In his official statement addressing the incident, Mike said he and his team experienced an "over-zealous security guard" as they were trying to navigate what door to enter through.

"My team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams," he said.

