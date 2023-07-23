August is National Black Business Month

National Black Business Month was created in 2004 by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr. to bring attention to the needs of more than two million Black-owned businesses operating across America.

Black Business Month is celebrated annually during the month of August, as a time when individuals and businesses recognize Black-owned businesses across the country

The Rabbit Hole - Elevated Vegan Comfort Cuisine
2659 East Atlantic Blvd
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Phone: 954-419-4899
www.therabbithole.life
Green Envy Salad Bar
746 NW 62nd Street
Miami Fl 33150
Phone: 786-344-8456
www.eatgreenenvy.com
DRT Behavioral Services
2699 Stirling Road
Suite C407
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Phone 305-981-1700
www.brainlovehelp.com
Fat Boyz Barbecue
899 E Cypress Creek Rd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334.
Phone: 954 769-1486

Fat Boyz Barbecue
1200 E Hillsboro Blvd
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Phone: 954- 415-4810
fatboyzbarbecue.com
Shuckin & Jivin Restaurant
4759 NW 167th Street
Miami, FL 33055
Phone: 305- 974-4751

Shuckin & Jivin Restaurant
8913 Taft Street
Pembroke Pines, Fl 33024
Phone: 786 -323-7213
www.weshuckin.com
The Krazy Vegan
645 W Hallandale Beach Blvd
Suite 111
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
305-47-KRAZY
www.thekrazyvegan.com
Hip Rock Star Advertising Agency
18001 Old Cutler Rd Suite #490
Miami, FL 33157
Phone: 305-744-5758
www.hiprockstar.com
Sister Sara’s Crab House
665 SW 27th Ave #11
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Phone: 954 - 870-7080
www.sistersaras.biz
Localicious Caribbean Ice Cream is No Ordinary Ice Cream
9927 Miramar Parkway
Miramar, FL 33025
Phone: 954 - 533-5566
www.localiciouscaribbeanicecream.com
GiGi’s Music Cafe
4385 NW 88th Ave
Sunrise, FL 33351
Phone: 954-748-9494
www.gigismusiccafe.com
The Sweet Spot Desserts & Cake Supplies
1021 N State Rd 7,
Margate Fl 33063
Phone: 954- 532-4313
www.thesweetspotmargate.com
Donna’s Caribbean Restaurant (on Sistrunk)
2010 NW 6th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Phone: 954 - 299-3338
www.donnascaribbean.com
Fin’s Kitchen Food Truck
Palm Beach County, FL · Miami, FL · Delray Beach, FL · Broward County, FL
Phone: 561- 880-7618
www.finskitchenfoodtruck.com

