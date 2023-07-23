August is National Black Business Month

National Black Business Month was created in 2004 by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr. to bring attention to the needs of more than two million Black-owned businesses operating across America.

Black Business Month is celebrated annually during the month of August, as a time when individuals and businesses recognize Black-owned businesses across the country

National Black Business Month The Rabbit Hole - Elevated Vegan Comfort Cuisine

2659 East Atlantic Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Phone: 954-419-4899

www.therabbithole.life Green Envy Salad Bar

746 NW 62nd Street

Miami Fl 33150

Phone: 786-344-8456

www.eatgreenenvy.com DRT Behavioral Services

2699 Stirling Road

Suite C407

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Phone 305-981-1700

www.brainlovehelp.com Fat Boyz Barbecue

899 E Cypress Creek Rd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334.

Phone: 954 769-1486



Fat Boyz Barbecue

1200 E Hillsboro Blvd

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Phone: 954- 415-4810

fatboyzbarbecue.com Shuckin & Jivin Restaurant

4759 NW 167th Street

Miami, FL 33055

Phone: 305- 974-4751



Shuckin & Jivin Restaurant

8913 Taft Street

Pembroke Pines, Fl 33024

Phone: 786 -323-7213

www.weshuckin.com The Krazy Vegan

645 W Hallandale Beach Blvd

Suite 111

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

305-47-KRAZY

www.thekrazyvegan.com Hip Rock Star Advertising Agency

18001 Old Cutler Rd Suite #490

Miami, FL 33157

Phone: 305-744-5758

www.hiprockstar.com Sister Sara’s Crab House

665 SW 27th Ave #11

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Phone: 954 - 870-7080

www.sistersaras.biz Localicious Caribbean Ice Cream is No Ordinary Ice Cream

9927 Miramar Parkway

Miramar, FL 33025

Phone: 954 - 533-5566

www.localiciouscaribbeanicecream.com GiGi’s Music Cafe

4385 NW 88th Ave

Sunrise, FL 33351

Phone: 954-748-9494

www.gigismusiccafe.com The Sweet Spot Desserts & Cake Supplies

1021 N State Rd 7,

Margate Fl 33063

Phone: 954- 532-4313

www.thesweetspotmargate.com Donna’s Caribbean Restaurant (on Sistrunk)

2010 NW 6th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Phone: 954 - 299-3338

www.donnascaribbean.com Fin’s Kitchen Food Truck

Palm Beach County, FL · Miami, FL · Delray Beach, FL · Broward County, FL

Phone: 561- 880-7618

www.finskitchenfoodtruck.com

