August is National Black Business Month

National Black Business Month was created in 2004 by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr. to bring attention to the needs of more than two million Black-owned businesses operating across America.
Black Business Month is celebrated annually during the month of August, as a time when individuals and businesses recognize Black-owned businesses across the country
|National Black Business Month
|The Rabbit Hole - Elevated Vegan Comfort Cuisine
2659 East Atlantic Blvd
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Phone: 954-419-4899
www.therabbithole.life
|Green Envy Salad Bar
746 NW 62nd Street
Miami Fl 33150
Phone: 786-344-8456
www.eatgreenenvy.com
|DRT Behavioral Services
2699 Stirling Road
Suite C407
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Phone 305-981-1700
www.brainlovehelp.com
|Fat Boyz Barbecue
899 E Cypress Creek Rd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334.
Phone: 954 769-1486
Fat Boyz Barbecue
1200 E Hillsboro Blvd
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Phone: 954- 415-4810
fatboyzbarbecue.com
|Shuckin & Jivin Restaurant
4759 NW 167th Street
Miami, FL 33055
Phone: 305- 974-4751
Shuckin & Jivin Restaurant
8913 Taft Street
Pembroke Pines, Fl 33024
Phone: 786 -323-7213
www.weshuckin.com
|The Krazy Vegan
645 W Hallandale Beach Blvd
Suite 111
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
305-47-KRAZY
www.thekrazyvegan.com
|Hip Rock Star Advertising Agency
18001 Old Cutler Rd Suite #490
Miami, FL 33157
Phone: 305-744-5758
www.hiprockstar.com
|Sister Sara’s Crab House
665 SW 27th Ave #11
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Phone: 954 - 870-7080
www.sistersaras.biz
|Localicious Caribbean Ice Cream is No Ordinary Ice Cream
9927 Miramar Parkway
Miramar, FL 33025
Phone: 954 - 533-5566
www.localiciouscaribbeanicecream.com
|GiGi’s Music Cafe
4385 NW 88th Ave
Sunrise, FL 33351
Phone: 954-748-9494
www.gigismusiccafe.com
|The Sweet Spot Desserts & Cake Supplies
1021 N State Rd 7,
Margate Fl 33063
Phone: 954- 532-4313
www.thesweetspotmargate.com
|Donna’s Caribbean Restaurant (on Sistrunk)
2010 NW 6th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Phone: 954 - 299-3338
www.donnascaribbean.com
|Fin’s Kitchen Food Truck
Palm Beach County, FL · Miami, FL · Delray Beach, FL · Broward County, FL
Phone: 561- 880-7618
www.finskitchenfoodtruck.com
©2023 Cox Media Group