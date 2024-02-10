Mary J. Blige, Eric B & Rakim, Sade, Kool & the Gang among 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

There are a host of artists of color who have been nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2024 class, as revealed in an announcement Saturday.

Earning their first nominations are Mariah Carey, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz and Sade. Mary J. Blige and Eric B. & Rakim scored their second nominations, and A Tribe Called Quest is on the ballot for a third time.

The other HOF nominees are Cher, Peter Frampton, Oasis, Sinéad O'Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and rock band Foreigner, who all appear for the first time, as well as Dave Matthews Band and Jane's Addiction, who've been nominated in the past.

To be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago, though a number of these nominees have been eligible for much longer than that.

The 2024 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be announced in late April, with the induction ceremony set to take place this fall in Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum. The ceremony is set to stream live on Disney+ for a second year in a row, followed by a highlights special airing later on ABC.

