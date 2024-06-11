Music Notes: Festivals, a little PartyNextDoor and more

Janelle Monáe has been named a headliner at the All Things Go festival, set to take place in New York's Forest Hills Stadium Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. She'll take the stage on the second day, as will fellow headliner Muna. Reneé Rapp will headline on the first day.

More artists have been added to the lineup for the III Points Festival. Some included on the bill are Kaytranada, PinkPantheress and Rick Ross. Tickets for the event, set for Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, will go on sale Friday.

Details about Rolling Loud Thailand's lineup are slowly being revealed. Slated to go down Nov. 22 to Nov. 24 in Pattaya, the event will feature headliners A$AP Rocky, Tyla, Wiz Khalifa and Ski Mask the Slump God. Tickets for Tier 1 go on sale June 18.

PartyNextDoor has a unique way of training his vocals. In a recent interview, he said he takes a shot of vodka when he wants a raspy voice and holds boiling water in the back of his throat when his goal is to shock his vocals.

Pusha T got a new chain, inspired by one Jay-Z had in his younger days. Jeweler Saint Jewels shared a post of the chain, which is an anchor, alongside its details: "Pavé diamonds on solid white gold accented by a bronze rope, reverse set diamond end points. Multifaceted classic briolette cut diamonds handle the steering wheel." Push then shared a photo of Hov wearing the original chain and captioned it, "The inspo."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.