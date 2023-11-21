Steelers fire embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

"Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator," head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "I appreciate Matt's hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career."

Tomlin did not announce who would be taking over for Canada, either permanently or in the interim. The Steelers are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

This story will be updated.