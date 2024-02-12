Super Bowl recap: Has Chiefs dynasty not even hit its ceiling? Is 49ers title window closing?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.

Harmon and Behrens believe Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes never reached their ceiling in 2023 and why that could be scary for the rest of the league if they add an alpha to the skill position group in the offseason.

The two then discuss the criticism thrown at 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and if any of it's warranted. Harmon and Behrens discuss if 2024 is shaping up to be an 'All-or-nothing' campaign for this version of the 49ers. The two then close the show by looking ahead to an NFL offseason that will be loaded with questions and storylines:

0:30 - Best Super Bowl ever?

3:55 - Chiefs officially a dynasty: Not an easy road

16:05 - Spinning it forward: What does KC look like in 2024?

20:15 - Where do you draft Pacheco next year? Potential targerts for Chiefs RB2

26:05 - Where do you draft Rashee Rice in 2024? What can KC do to add WRs in offseason?

32:30 - Putting into perspective 49ers heartbreak

35:34 - Kyle Shanahan criticism and current legacy

45:45 -Spinning it forward: 2024 an all or nothing year for 49ers?

52:45 - Is CMC at 1.01 already a cursed pick?

55:40 - Putting a bow on 2023 NFL season and looking ahead to 2024 offseason

