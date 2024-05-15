Season 2 of Kerry Washington's 'UnPrisoned' to debut at ABFF

The 2024 American Black Film Festival is set to feature the world premiere of the second season of Kerry Washington's show UnPrisoned.



The premiere will be part of the festival's Spotlight Screenings lineup, and will be followed by a fireside chat with Kerry and fellow executive producer Tracy McMillan. In the Hulu series, Kerry plays a busy single mom and relationship therapist whose life is turned upside down when her formerly incarcerated dad, played by Delroy Lindo, moves in with her and her teen son.



The ABFF Spotlight Screenings lineup will also debut the Wu-Tang Clan documentary Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys and Down in the Valley, a documentary series inspired by the Starz show P-Valley.



ABFF will take place in Miami Beach June 12-16, followed by an online component June 17-24 on ABFF PLAY.

