Swizz Beatz says fans are "talking about the wrong" thing amid Usher, Alicia Keys Super Bowl moment

Usher's Super Bowl 58 halftime performance was jam-packed with memorable moments that had the internet talking.

Many called out the R&B crooner for the nearly 2 minutes he shared onstage with Alicia Keys when singing their 2004 hit, "My Boo," since they say he might've been a bit too touchy with Keys, who's married to producer Swizz Beatz.

But Swizz is setting the record straight that he feels no way about the performance; he in fact thinks it was "nothing but amazing."

"Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing!" Swizz wrote in his Instagram message, jokingly suggesting that the focus should be on Key's red bejeweled body suit and extended cape that covered "the entire stadium."

"Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic," the Grammy winner wrote.

"We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history," he added.

About four minutes into Usher's 15-minute set, he joined Keys at her red piano and got close to her with his dance moves. He followed behind as she walked up and down the stage and at one point, put his hand on her hip. They ended with Usher hugging Keys from the back; they both smiled and laughed before the next segment kicked off with the help of Jermaine Durpri.

Among the comments that circulated were "Personally I ain't letting this slide if I'm Swizz Beatz" and "It's never the best idea to allow Usher, get anywhere near your Gal."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.