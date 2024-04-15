Tems' debut album to come out in May

Tems has worked with some of music's greats, including Beyoncé, Future and Wizkid, and that's all before releasing her debut album. Her first studio album, Born in the Wild, will officially drop in May. She teased fans with an album trailer that shows clips presumably reminiscent of her childhood back in Lagos, Nigeria.

“It’s all over the news, all over the news, I notice/ Under the sun, struggling to find my focus/ When I was young, younger than my mind as always/ Runnin’ away,” Tems sings on the album's title track.

“BORN IN THE WILD. The Album. May 2024,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

Tems' announcement comes on the heels of her appearance at Coachella, where she, Wizkid and Justin Bieber came together for a performance of "Essence." She'll return to the stage for part two of the festival, taking place April 21.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.