Teyana Taylor announces separation from Iman Shumpert after 7 years of marriage

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have decided to end their seven-year marriage, the singer revealed on September 17 via Instagram.

Addressing recent rumors about their relationship, Taylor clarified that they had been separated for some time but debunked any speculation about infidelity being the reason for their split.

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!" the "Rose in Harlem" singer shared on Instagram alongside a picture of the twosome dressed as Wayne and Garth from Wayne's World. "In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, "infidelity" ain't one of the reasons for our departure."

Taylor emphasized that despite the separation, they remain the best of friends, strong business partners, and an excellent team in co-parenting their two daughters, 7-year-old Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr. and 3-year-old Rue Rose Shumpert.

"Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all a**** out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise," she added. "The only reason I'm even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it's unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.