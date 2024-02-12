1 killed, 5 wounded after shooting at NYC subway station, police say

subway station

Subway station shooting: File photo. One person was killed and at least five others were wounded when a gunman opened fire at a New York City subway station. (Marek Slusarczyk/Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — One person was killed and five others were wounded on Monday after shots were fired at a subway station in New York City, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the subway station at Mount Eden and Jerome avenues in the Bronx at about 4:35 p.m. EST, WPIX-TV reported.

Six people were shot on the platform of the station while waiting for the southbound No. 4 train, according to WABC-TV. Police said the incident began as a fight on the northbound No. 4 train before arriving at the station and then continued onto the platform, WNBC-TV reported.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that the victims appeared to be teens, according to the television station.

One of the victims died at St. Barnabas Hospital, police told WABC. He was described by police as being a man in his 30s.

The conditions of the wounded victims were unknown, although a Fire Department spokesperson told The Associated Press that four of the victims suffered serious injuries.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she has been briefed on the shooting.

The shooter was at as still at large, police said.

Trains were operating but were bypassing the station in both directions, WCBS-TV reported.

