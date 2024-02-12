13 hospitalized after 2 tour boats collide near port of Miami

Boats collide: File photo. Thirteen people were hospitalized after two charter tour boats collided near PortMiami on Sunday. (Art Wager/iStock)

MIAMI — Thirteen people were hospitalized on Sunday when two charter tour boats collided near the port of Miami in South Florida, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash several miles away from PortMiami near Fisherman’s Channel shortly after 3:15 p.m. EST, the Miami Herald reported.

“We got a call that two vessels collided in Fisherman’s (Channel),” Division Chief Horacio Rodriguez told WSVN-TV.

UPDATE: A collision between two charter tour boats Sunday afternoon near PortMiami sent more than a dozen people to the hospital, according to fire-rescue officials. https://t.co/Jzuw5pGPoN — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) February 12, 2024

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the collision involved The Obelix and The Thriller 06 charter boats, according to WTVJ. It was unclear how many people were on board each vessel when they collided, the Herald reported.

More than 30 units, including a helicopter, responded to the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were assisted by Miami Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, according to the newspaper.

In addition to the hospitalized victims, other patients were evaluated at the scene and released, WFOR-TV reported.

The conditions of the people hospitalized were unclear, according to WSVN. No fatalities were reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group