Biden undergoing annual physical exam

Joe Biden President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn before boarding the Marine One presidential helicopter to depart the White House on Feb. 28, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden left the White House on Wednesday to get his yearly physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Biden left for his exam around 9 a.m. ET. White House officials said they will release a written summary of his physical later in the day.

The 81-year-old president last underwent a routine exam on Feb. 16, 2023, after which his physician described him as “a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

The health update is expected to be the last before voters head to the polls in November for the presidential election. It comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the president’s health and his age. Before Biden, President Ronald Reagan was the oldest person to lead the country, leaving the White House in 1989, when he was 77 years old. If Biden is elected to a second term, he will be 86 by the time he leaves office.

A poll released last week by Quinnipiac University showed that 67% of voters think Biden is too old to serve another 4-year term in office. Meanwhile, 41% of voters think that Biden’s likely Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump, is too old.

Biden recently addressed concerns about his age after the Justice Department released a report from special counsel Robert Hur that questioned his ability to recall events.

“I am well-meaning, and I’m an elderly man, and I know what the hell I’m doing,” he said during a news conference on Feb. 8. “I’ve been president. I put this country back on its feet.”

He added that his memory was fine.

“Take a look at what I’ve done since I’ve become president,” he said. “None of you thought I could pass any of the things I got passed. How did that happen?”

