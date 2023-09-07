Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping 2 women

Danny Masterson rape retrial FILE PHOTO: Actor Danny Masterson arrives at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 with wife Bijou Phillips. Materson has been sentenced 30 years to life in prison for the rape of two women. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A judge on Thursday sentenced “That ‘70s Show” star Danny Masterson to serve 30 years to life in prison after he was convicted earlier this year of raping two women, according to multiple reports.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo handed down the sentence after hearing from women who said they suffered trauma in the years since the rapes, The Associated Press reported.

“When you raped me, you stole from me,” one woman who Masterson was convicted of raping in 2003 said in court, according to the AP. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit. ... You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent. ... The world is better off with you in prison.”

A jury found Masterson guilty of two counts of rape in June.

©2023 Cox Media Group

