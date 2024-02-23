Google to use Reddit to train AI models in $60M deal

$60M deal FILE PHOTO: Reddit has agreed to a deal with Google to use the discussion platform forums to train Google's AI. (stockcam/Getty Images)

Reddit has agreed to let Google use the platform’s forums to train AI and is getting $60 million each year for the effort, Reuters reported.

>> Read more trending news

Google will use Reddit to help improve its services like search, The Associated Press reported.

Reddit will also have access to Google AI to help improve internal searching and other Reddit features.

CNET said the partnership will “filter in more Reddit results in Search.”

Reddit calls itself “one of the internet’s largest open archives of authentic and constantly-updated human-generated conversations and experiences,” in a statement about the deal. The company added, “Our work with Google will make it easier for people to find, discover, and engage in content and communities on Reddit that are most relevant to them.”

While the forums will be mined to train Google AI, it will not change Reddit’s Data API Terms or Developer Terms, “which state content accessed through Reddit’s Data API cannot be used for commercial purposes without Reddit’s approval,” Reddit said in the statement.

When asked by the AP other questions about the deal, Reddit would not go further than the statement.

Reddit, according to CNET, is the 17th most visited website in the world. It was founded in 2005 by web developer Steve Huffman and businessman Alexis Ohanian, Reuters reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group