Idalia upgraded to hurricane; Florida braces for powerful storm

Storm warnings: Hurricane flags will be flying as Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Monday. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)

Idalia became the third hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season on Tuesday, intensifying near the western tip of Cuba and taking aim at the Florida peninsula as a potentially destructive major storm that could make landfall as soon as Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

Idalia follows Don and Franklin this year as tropical storms that have grown into hurricanes.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the center of Idalia was located 370 miles south-southwest of Tampa. Maximum sustained winds at the storm’s center were at 75 mph, and the storm was moving north at 14 mph.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

Idalia was entering the warm waters of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters believe the storm could energize into a powerful storm that could threaten a swath of Florida from the Big Bend region to the Tampa Bay metropolitan area.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia was “expected to become a major hurricane” over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

In addition to the hurricane’s winds, storm surge is a major concern. The Big Bend area, particularly near Cedar Key, could see up to 12 feet of storm surge, the Miami Herald reported. The Tampa Bay area could see a storm surge of between 4 to 7 feet, according to the newspaper.

This is Cedar Key, a location that is likely to see significant impacts from #Hurricane #Idalia. Mandatory evac in place but unfortunately we heard many locals that said they are still staying. pic.twitter.com/fuyXLl5xJu — Max Olson (@MesoMax919) August 29, 2023

By Monday night, much of the Gulf Coast was under hurricane and storm surge warnings, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Tolls on roads along Florida’s west coast were suspended as of 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the newspaper.

The last time the Tampa Bay area took a direct hit from a hurricane was on Oct. 25, 1921, when a storm with maximum sustained winds estimated at 120 mph made landfall near Tarpon Springs.

If Idalia makes landfall in the Big Bend area as a major storm, it would be only the second Category 3 or stronger hurricane to do so in the past 170 years, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Several universities across the state, including the University of South Florida, the University of Tampa and Saint Leo University, canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday, the Times reported. Students at Eckerd College, located near the waterfront in St. Petersburg, were ordered to evacuate dormitories, according to the newspaper.

The University of Florida and Florida State University will also be closed on Tuesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who left his presidential campaigning to return to the Sunshine State, spoke at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center and warned residents to prepare, the Times reported.

“This is going to be a powerful hurricane, and this is absolutely going to impact the state of Florida in many, many ways,” DeSantis said.

“If you are anywhere north of Tampa Bay to Apalachicola you will be impacted,” Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida’s division of emergency management, said during a news conference on Monday.