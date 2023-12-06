Nevada grand jury indicts 6 pro-Trump fake electors

Nevada Attorney General has announced that six people have been indicted for falsely representing themselves as state electors in the 2020 election.

A grand jury in Nevada charged six Republicans who claimed to be electors in the 2020 election and submitted certifications to Congress that former President Donald Trump falsely won the election in Nevada, the Washington Post reported.

“When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement Wednesday. “We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today’s indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done.”

Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that six Nevadans have been indicted due to their actions in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/YulYdCWhFu — NV Attorney General (@NevadaAG) December 6, 2023

