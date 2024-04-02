Rashee Rice cooperating with police, retains attorney after linked to expressway crash

Rashee Rice: The Chiefs wide receiver retained an attorney after he was linked to a six-vehicle accident on a Dallas expressway. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

DALLAS — An attorney for Rashee Rice said the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is cooperating with Dallas authorities after he was linked to a multi-vehicle accident on an expressway Saturday night.

State Sen. Royce West, who is representing Rice, 23, who recently completed his rookie season with the Super Bowl champions, said his client’s “thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident,” The Dallas Morning News reported.

“Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly,” West said in a statement.

After a statement was released on behalf of Rashee Rice, Dallas police confirmed the department has “spoken with members of legal counsel,” but said officials “have not conducted interviews with potentially involved individuals in Saturday’s crash.” https://t.co/l0S0wIEotj — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) April 1, 2024

Kristin Lowman, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department, confirmed that authorities had “spoken with members of legal counsel,” according to the newspaper. She added that officials “have not conducted interviews with potentially involved individuals in Saturday’s crash.”

Six vehicles were involved in the crash on the North Central Freeway in Dallas. A preliminary investigation determined a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette and a motorist in a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane at about 6:20 CDT when both lost control of their vehicles.

Lowman said the Lamborghini “hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”

The occupants of the Corvette and Lamborghini left the scene without determining if anyone needed medical attention.

According to Dallas police, the Corvette is registered to Rice, The Kansas City Star reported. The Lamborghini was leased to Rice by Classic Lifestyle, a Dallas-based luxury car rental company, KXAS-TV reported.

“Classic Lifestyle leased the vehicle, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus that was involved in this accident,” attorney Kyle Coker told the television station. “And we had an agreement with Mr. Rice in order to provide that lease. And under our contract, it was supposed to be the only one driving vehicle.

“In the past, Mr. Rice had rented at least several vehicles. There were never any driving citations or accidents related to that,” Coker added. “The issue that we have right now is we’ve got a totaled vehicle, and we haven’t heard back as to who’s going to pay for that vehicle. And I understand, there’s, you know, kind of speculation back and forth as far as who’s driving. It doesn’t matter. I mean, we’re looking for accountability and to make sure that our business is made whole here.”

Four people were injured in the crash and multiple vehicles were damaged, the Morning News reported. Two people were treated at the site and two others were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, Lowman said.

Lowman said an investigation is ongoing, adding that suspects have not been officially identified by law enforcement authorities, according to the newspaper. not been officially identified by police yet.

Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said the team is waiting for more information about the incident, the Star reported.

“In all these situations you have to wait until you have all the facts and frankly, we don’t have all the facts at this point,” Donovan told KCMO Talk Radio during a Monday interview. “The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multicar crash in Texas, in Dallas, and fortunately, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt and we should be grateful for that.

“We’ll get to the bottom of it, we’ll gather the facts and we’ll react accordingly.”

Rice grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills, Texas, KXAS-TV reported. He attended Southern Methodist University in suburban Dallas after graduating from Richland High School, according to the Morning News. At SMU, Rice finished fifth on the school’s all-time yardage list for receivers.

Rice was a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL draft, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

He had 79 receptions for 938 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns for Kansas City in 2023. During the Chiefs’ run to their second consecutive Super Bowl title, Rice set an NFL rookie record with 26 postseason catches, KXAS reported. He caught six passes for 39 yards in Kansas City’s 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

