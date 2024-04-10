Recall alert: Ford recalls over 40K SUVs due to possible gas leaks

Recall: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 42,000 Ford Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs. (Vera Tikhonova/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 42,000 Ford Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs.

The NHTSA said that the fuel injection can crack and leak fuel inside of the SUV’s engine compartment.

The recall affects some Bronco Sport SUVs from 2022 and 2023, according to The Associated Press. It also affects some Escape SUVs from 2022. The Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs all have 1.5-liter engines.

Ford dealers can update the engine control software so that it can include fuel injector leak detection, the NHTSA said. They will also install a drain tube for free.

Owners of the affected vehicles were to be notified about the recall by letter starting on April 1, according to the AP. There have been reports of about five under-hood fires and 14 fuel injectors replaced by warranty. There have been no reports of any crashes or injuries.

If you have questions, you can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The company’s internal number for the recall is 24S16. You can also contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 or visit its website.

