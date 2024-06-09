Recall alert: Green Life Farms recalls baby arugula over salmonella concerns

Voluntary recall: Green Life Farms issued a voluntary recall for its 4-ounce package of baby arugula. (Green Life Farms)

A Florida company has issued a voluntary recall for a baby arugula product after it discovered salmonella was found in a lot that was sent to Publix supermarket and Greenwise stores.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Green Life Farms, of Lake Worth Beach, issued the voluntary recall for 4-ounce containers of baby arugula.

The recalled product is lot No. LW15124 with a “sell-by” date of June 15, 2024, and was shipped to Publix stores on May 31.

According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported so far in connection to the recall.

“The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Salmonella in a single harvest of Baby Arugula,” the agency said in a statement.

Green Life Farms took “immediate corrective action” and additional harvests remain unaffected, the company said.

The FDA urged that consumers who have purchased the baby arugula marked with the affected lot code should return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Green Life 888-213-9603 or by email at info@greenlifefarms.ag.

