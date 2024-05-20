Recall alert: Reser’s Fine Foods announces voluntary recall of of Aldi macaroni salad

Recalled

Recalled: Reser's Fine Foods recalled a batch of deli macaroni salad sold at Aldi's store in 15 states that was mislabeled. (FDA)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

One batch of Aldi Deli Macaroni Salad has been recalled in 15 states after an incorrect label did not include an allergen that potentially could create a danger for people with allergies, federal officials said Friday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Reser’s Fine Foods, a company based in Beaverton, Oregon, issued a voluntary recall.

The company explained that the bottom label for the macaroni salad was actually for coleslaw. The label, therefore, does not reveal the presence of wheat, which could pose a problem for people who have a wheat allergy, the FDA said.

The recalled product comes in 32-ounce containers and has an expiration date of June 3, 2024.

According to the recall, the salad was distributed to Aldi locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont.

Consumers who have this product and have a wheat allergy can return the product for a full refund, the FDA said. Consumers with questions can call Reser’s at 888-223-2127, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT.

