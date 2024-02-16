Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed during Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Shooting during Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 14: People leave the area following a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Several people were shot and two people were detained after a rally celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has contributed $100,000 to a GoFundMe page set up for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed when a shooting erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade earlier this week, Rolling Stone reported.

>> Read more trending news

A memorial fund was set up on the site for Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Thursday afternoon. The goal was to raise $75,000 for Lopez-Galvan’s family.

Early on Friday, Swift, who is on tour in Australia, donated $50,000, then eight minutes later donated an additional $50,000.

Taylor had to make the $100,000 in two parts because the site limits donations to $50,000.

Swift added a comment with her donation saying, “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss,” the singer wrote on the page alongside her dual donations. “With love, Taylor Swift.”

Lopez-Galvan was killed and 22 others were injured Wednesday during the mass shooting.

One of those injured was Lopez-Galvan’s son, Marc, Rolling Stone reported.

“This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan,” the GoFundMe page notes. “Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.”

Swift has been in the spotlight this year not only for her record-setting Eras Tour but for her relationship with the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.

Swift attended most of the Chiefs’ games this season, including the Super Bowl last weekend. She was not at the parade when the shooting broke out.

© 2024 Cox Media Group