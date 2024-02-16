Trump civil fraud trial ruling expected Friday

Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump and his lawyer Christopher Kise attend the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Jan. 11, 2024 in New York City. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool/Getty Images, File)

A judge in New York is expected to issue a verdict Friday in a $370 million civil fraud lawsuit filed against former President Donald Trump.

>> Read more trending news

Trump, his adult sons and his business are accused of lying about the value of their properties for years in order to get more favorable terms from insurers lenders and insurers. Trump allegedly inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion a year over a decade, Reuters reported.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing, calling the case politically motivated as he continues to lead Republican candidates in the 2024 race for the White House.

“This is a case that should have never been brought,” he told reporters after sitting for testimony in November. “It’s a case that should be dismissed immediately. The fraud was on behalf of the court.”

The former president could face millions of dollars in penalties. New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking a $370 million fine and a ruling that bars Trump and others involved in the case from doing business in the state.

“Donald Trump illegally profited off his years of financial fraud,” James said in January. “Everyday Americans can’t lie and cheat the system for their own personal profit, and neither can former presidents.”

Judge Arthur Engoron heard from dozens of witnesses over the course of Trump’s trial, which began in October and wrapped up in January.

The judge ruled in September that Trump had committed fraud while building his real estate empire years before he ran for president in 2016. As a result, Engoron ordered that some of Trump’s companies be removed from his control and dissolved, an order that an appeals court has paused, The Associated Press reported.

Engoron’s decision on Friday is expected to resolve the remaining claims in James’ lawsuit, including whether Trump conspired with top executives to violate the law, according to The New York Times.

As the case is a civil trial, there is no change that anyone might face prison time in Engoron’s ruling.





© 2024 Cox Media Group