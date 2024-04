Donald Trump: The former president posted a $175 million bond on Monday. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump on Monday posted a $175 million bond to prevent New York authorities from seizing his assets.

>> Read more trending news

The deal averts financial disaster for Trump, who will be spared from paying a $454 million penalty on his civil fraud case while he appeals the penalty, The New York Times reported.

This story will be updated.

© 2024 Cox Media Group