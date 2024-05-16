Watch: 9-year-old dodges bullet in apartment during drive-by shooting

Dodging a bullet: File photo. A boy scrambled to get out of the way of a bullet that whistled through his apartment earlier this month during a drive-by shooting. (Scott Olson/Getty Images )

FORT WORTH, Texas — Dramatic video shows the moment a 9-year-old boy narrowly escaped being struck by a bullet that whistled though his Texas apartment earlier this month during a drive-by shooting.

The boy was walking in the living room of his residence at the Miramar apartments in Fort Worth on May 1, KXAS-TV reported. He was crawling onto the couch when bullets came flying through the window, according to KDFW-TV.

The boy quickly crouched low on the couch to avoid being struck as the bullets clanged into the apartment, according to the television station.

The 9-year-old quickly ran to his mother’s room after the shooting.

“I thought it was fireworks, but when I heard everybody screaming,” the boy told WFAA-TV.

At least four bullets entered the apartment, the boy’s mother, MaryJane Gonzales, told KDFW.

“Those shots were close,” she told WFAA. “It happened as soon as he sat down. If he would have been standing one second longer, he would have got hit.”

Six people between the ages of 3 and 19 were wounded during the drive-by shooting outside the apartment complex near 3000 Las Vegas Trail in Fort Worth, KXAS reported. Four of the victims were children.

A 3-year-old girl injured in the shooting lost a kidney, her family told KXAS.

“You could hear everybody screaming downstairs,” Gonzales, told KDFW. “And the screams were hard screams, not playful screams.”

Gonzales, who is a medical assistant, rushed downstairs to help.

“I was the first one to start helping everybody, asking for towels, for anything to help put pressure on their wounds,” she told KFDW.

Gonzalez said her son has been traumatized by the shootings.

Another shooting occurred at the same apartment complex over the weekend as the boy was visiting a family friend, WFAA reported.

I don’t feel safe. I don’t want to live here anymore,” the boy told the television station.

“We should feel safe where we lay our head down at night, and we don’t,” Gonzalez told WFAA.





