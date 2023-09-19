X, aka Twitter, could go behind paywall, Elon Musk says

X fee? FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, speaks to reporters as he leaves the “AI Insight Forum” at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Musk floated the idea that users may have to pay for X, formerly known as Twitter. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Elon Musk, in a conversation with the prime minister of Israel, shared that he may put X, formerly known as Twitter, behind a paywall to protect the platform from bots.

>> Read more trending news

“We’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the system,” Musk told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, BBC News reported.

“Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny, call it a tenth of a penny, but even if it has to pay a few dollars or something, some minor amount, the effective cost of bots is very high,” he added during the discussion, which was streamed live, according to Business Insider.

Musk didn’t elaborate on exactly how small the possible monthly payment might be.

The Tesla CEO has already moved previously free options to a paid platform, Forbes reported. The business magazine reported that the fee will be in addition to that leveled by the premium X Blue service.

X Blue has several features not offered to free users, including adding a checkmark next to a user’s name and editing capabilities. The company has also moved Tweet Deck to XPro.

Musk said in July that despite all of the changes he has made, including laying off thousands of workers, the company was still in a “negative cash flow,” Business Insider reported.