Victoria Monét honors Janet Jackson in latest video, "Alright"

Victoria Monét is back with another video, and she's honoring Janet Jackson.

In the visual for "Alright," she rocks a black-and-white fedora and suit, akin to Janet's outfit in the video to her song of the same name, and performs dances inspired by the singer, thanks to help from Sean Bankhead, who worked on Janet's 2000s hits "All for You" and "Want You." Victoria also pays homage to other artists and moments from the '90s and Y2K pop culture, including Missy Elliott, Hype Williams' film Belly, Beyoncé and Janet's late brother Michael Jackson.

"Alright is about liberation and freedom at its core! This video is a visual presentation of that sentiment through freedom of movement and fluidity between masculine and feminine energy," Victoria said in a statement, per The Source. "It was an honor to work alongside Dave Meyers and Sean Bankhead and this cast on this visual! What a crazy combo!!"

"Plus, EVERY single person who had their hands on this visual was extremely passionate from inception, and we all worked really hard to bring it to life! They showed up with their A game surpassing what we all imagined. Serious teamwork!" Victoria continued. "We all patiently and meticulously crafted it and are extremely excited to release it into the world! There’s no better month to release this visual than pride month, black music month and the beginning of summer 24! I can’t wait to see where dance artists and the ballroom culture take it."

"Alright" is the fourth single off Victoria's Jaguar II album, following "Smoke," "Party Girls" and "On My Mama."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.