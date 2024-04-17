Victoria Monét's "heart is BEAMING" over congratulatory message from Beyoncé

Victoria Monét is over the moon after her performance at Coachella was recognized by someone who once took the big stage: Beyoncé.

Bey sent Victoria a bouquet of white flowers, as shown on the latter's Instagram Story Wednesday. With it came a note that read, "Congratulations on your beautiful Coachella performance. Sending you love, B."

In a clip, Victoria then showed the card to her daughter, Hazel, who knew that Bey was the one who gave her mother her flowers. She then was asked to say, "Thank you so much! They're beautiful!"

“My heart is BEAMING!!! AHHHHHHHH thank you so much!!!! Mind blown and so grateful,” Monét wrote in the first clip. In a second video, she shows part of why Hazel knows who Queen Bey is.

“HONEY WE HAVE A STAN,” Victoria captioned a clip of Hazel dancing and enjoying the documentary about Beyoncé's headlining Coachella set. "YASS HAZEL GETS IT,” she adds in a Boomerang.

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé is out on Netflix.

