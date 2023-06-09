Young Dolph murder suspect takes plea deal

A suspect in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph has taken a plea deal. According to ABC24Jermarcus Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact Friday and now faces six to 12 years in jail.

Jermarcus had initially been indicted on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for his involvement in Dolph's fatal shooting. Prosecutors alleged he'd helped his brother Justin Johnson hide and escape following the murder, and facilitated payments and calls between the other suspects. They also filed to charge him with three counts of accessory after the fact, each of which would carry a maximum of six years in prison, Commercial Appeal reports. His conspiracy charge was dropped, and his bail was lowered from $300,000 to $25,000 after he pleaded guilty.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office says Jermarcus has "been 100% helpful" to investigators, even handing over the phone Justin gave him to answer his parole calls. His next court appearance is on August 10.

Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was fatally shot at Makeda's Cookies in Memphis on November 17, 2021. Justin and Cornelius Smith were arrested and indicted on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, theft of property and, most recently, conspiracy.

A fourth suspect, Hernandez Govan, who is believed to have organized the killing, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder and criminal attempted first-degree murder. He posted bond and is now on house arrest.

