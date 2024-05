Through the years CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 09: Kel Mitchell attends Nickelodeon's screening of "All That" and "Good Burger" at the Chop Shop on June 09, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon ) (Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Actor, Kel Mitchell, mostly known from “Good Burger” and Nickelodeon’s “All That”, was the latest guest on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, and he alleged that his Ex Wife got pregnant multiple times by different men.

Click Links below:









Here is his Ex Wife’s Response