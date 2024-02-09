Super Bowl 58: Usher releases new album before halftime performance

New album LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: Usher speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Days before his Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher had a surprise for fans.

The R&B singer dropped his new album, his ninth, “Coming Home.” It is the first solo album he has released since 2016 and includes his hit “Good Good,’ which was released last summer, The New York Times reported.

Also included among the 20 tracks are “Keep on Dancin’,’ “Please U,” “Cold Blooded,” “On the Side,” “Big” and “A-Town Girl,” which is Atlanta-centric and samples Billy Joel’s 1983 hit “Uptown Girl.”

“After the journey that I’ve had in life over the last six years, I feel like I’m coming back to start,” Usher said, explaining the name of the album, according to USA Today. “I’m more refreshed and more refined as a result of so many experiences that I’ve been able to come through.”

Part of that journey was a residency in Las Vegas which hit 100 shows in December.

Next up is taking center stage at the Super Bowl on Sunday but this show will be more personal for Usher when compared to his other performances.

“I know this sounds crazy, right? When I say I’m gonna enjoy this one show as though I have not enjoyed all of them. But I think I’ve spent so much time serving other people in terms of what I offer as a performer, I don’t really get a chance to enjoy it as much as I want to because I’m almost like out of my body while performing for them. Like, yeah, I’m live and I’m present, but I’m doing it for you,” he told USA today. “This moment, this one’s for me, and I’m going to really enjoy it.”

