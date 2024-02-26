Trump appeals $454M judgment in New York civil fraud case

Donald Trump

Trump appeals $454M civil fraud trial decision FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at one of his properties, 40 Wall Street, following closing arguments at his civil fraud trial on January 11, 2024 in New York City. He is appealing the $454 million judgement against him. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a civil judgment ordering him to pay $454 million in fines and interest after a judge found he lied for years about his net worth to get better terns from insurers and lenders, according to multiple reports.

Judge Arthur Engoron earlier this month ordered Trump to pay $354.9 million in penalties and nearly $100 million in interest, The Associated Press reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.


